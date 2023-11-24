Friday's game features the Florida Gators (4-1) and the Baylor Bears (5-0) squaring off at Barclays Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 80-77 win for Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 80, Baylor 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-2.9)

Florida (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Both Florida and Baylor are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of five out of the Gators' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Bears' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators average 85.4 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per contest (182nd in college basketball). They have a +74 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game.

The 40.0 rebounds per game Florida averages rank 28th in college basketball, and are 9.0 more than the 31.0 its opponents pull down per contest.

Florida connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 33.3% from deep while its opponents hit 31.7% from long range.

The Gators rank 86th in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 93rd in college basketball defensively with 83.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.0 (243rd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.6 (230th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.