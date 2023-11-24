Friday's game between the Florida Gators (4-1) and the Baylor Bears (5-0) at Barclays Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-77, with Florida taking home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Baylor. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 157.5 over/under.

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Line: Baylor -3.5

Point Total: 157.5

Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -150, Florida +125

Florida vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Baylor 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Baylor

Pick ATS: Florida (+3.5)



Florida (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Both Baylor and Florida are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Bears have gone over the point total in three games, while Gators games have gone over five times. The two teams score 175 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators put up 85.4 points per game (37th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per outing (180th in college basketball). They have a +74 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Florida comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of nine boards. It records 40 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.

Florida hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Florida has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13 per game (243rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

