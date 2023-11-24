Friday's game features the Florida International Panthers (2-2) and the Bryant Bulldogs (3-2) squaring off at Ocean Bank Convocation Center (on November 24) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-62 victory for Florida International.

The Panthers lost their most recent game 70-66 against Coppin State on Saturday.

Florida International vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Florida International vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 66, Bryant 62

Florida International Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers' -89 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.7 points per game) was a result of putting up 68.8 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per outing (326th in college basketball).

Florida International posted 62.4 points per game last season in conference games, which was 6.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (68.8).

Offensively the Panthers played better when playing at home last season, posting 71.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game away from home.

Florida International surrendered 69.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.1 fewer points than it allowed in road games (74.5).

