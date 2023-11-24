The Florida International Panthers (2-2) face the Bryant Bulldogs (3-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Florida International vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score just 1.9 more points per game (63.2) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (61.3).

When it scores more than 61.3 points, Bryant is 3-0.

The Panthers average 73.0 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 61.6 the Bulldogs allow.

Florida International has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Bryant has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.0 points.

The Panthers shoot 38.1% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida International Schedule