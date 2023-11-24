Will Gustav Forsling Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 24?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Gustav Forsling a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsling stats and insights
- In two of 19 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Forsling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:56
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|21:34
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|L 5-2
Panthers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
