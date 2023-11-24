For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Gustav Forsling a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:56 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:09 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:09 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:08 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:34 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-2

Panthers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

