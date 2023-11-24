The New York Knicks (8-6) welcome in the Miami Heat (10-5) after victories in three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +61 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 110.1 points per game to rank 24th in the league and are allowing 105.8 per outing to rank first in the NBA.

The Heat's +51 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.5 points per game (21st in NBA) while allowing 108.1 per contest (sixth in league).

These two teams score 221.6 points per game between them, 11.1 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow 213.9 points per game combined, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

New York has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Miami has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

Heat and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1300 - Knicks +5000 +2500 -

