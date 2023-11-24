The Miami Heat (4-4), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, face the New York Knicks (4-4). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, MSG, BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro generates 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Heat.

On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gives the Heat 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Kevin Love gives the Heat 11 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson is putting up 10.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He is draining 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 11.7 boards per contest.

Jalen Brunson puts up 20 points, 3.3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3 boards per game.

Mitchell Robinson posts 5.7 points, 11.3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 2 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley posts 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.6% from downtown with 2 made treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Heat 107.1 Points Avg. 107.5 102.8 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 41.5% Field Goal % 45.5% 34.9% Three Point % 38.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.