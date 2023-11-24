The New York Knicks (8-6) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -2.5 -

Heat Betting Records & Stats

The Heat have gone over in seven of their 15 games with a set total (46.7%).

Miami's ATS record is 7-8-0 this year.

The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

This season, Miami has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 0 0% 110.1 221.6 105.8 213.9 222.2 Heat 0 0% 111.5 221.6 108.1 213.9 218.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Heat have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

Miami has performed better against the spread away (6-4-0) than at home (1-4-0) this season.

The Heat score 5.7 more points per game (111.5) than the Knicks allow (105.8).

Miami has put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 9-2 overall record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 7-8 2-2 7-8 Knicks 9-5 4-1 6-8

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 111.5 Points Scored (PG) 110.1 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 7-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-0 9-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-0 108.1 Points Allowed (PG) 105.8 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 4-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-3 7-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

