The injury report for the Miami Heat (10-5) ahead of their matchup with the New York Knicks (8-6) currently has five players on it. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 from Madison Square Garden.

The Heat are coming off of a 129-96 victory over the Cavaliers in their last game on Wednesday. Kyle Lowry scored a team-high 28 points for the Heat in the victory.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bam Adebayo C Out Hip 22.8 10.2 4.1 Dru Smith SG Out Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0 0 0 Kevin Love PF Out Personal 7.8 6.2 1.9 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5 4.6

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Questionable (Ankle)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

