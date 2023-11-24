The New York Knicks (8-6) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on November 24, 2023.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.2% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Miami is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Heat's 111.5 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 105.8 the Knicks allow.

Miami has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up more points per game at home (111.8) than away (111.3), but also allow more at home (109.4) than on the road (107.4).

In 2023-24 Miami is giving up 2.0 more points per game at home (109.4) than away (107.4).

This year the Heat are collecting more assists at home (27.0 per game) than away (25.6).

Heat Injuries