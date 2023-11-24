How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (8-6) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on November 24, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Heat.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.2% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The Heat's 111.5 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 105.8 the Knicks allow.
- Miami has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat put up more points per game at home (111.8) than away (111.3), but also allow more at home (109.4) than on the road (107.4).
- In 2023-24 Miami is giving up 2.0 more points per game at home (109.4) than away (107.4).
- This year the Heat are collecting more assists at home (27.0 per game) than away (25.6).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Duncan Robinson
|Out
|Thumb
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hip
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
|R.J. Hampton
|Out
|Knee
