Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks play at Madison Square Garden on Friday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -105) 9.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -102)

The 20.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Friday is 2.3 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).

Adebayo averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -133) 5.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: +200)

The 23.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Friday is 3.0 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 5.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Butler has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 1.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Butler has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 19.5 points Randle has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (20.5).

His per-game rebound average of 10 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Randle's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -133) 5.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: +200)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Friday is 1.7 less than his season scoring average (24.2).

His rebounding average -- 3.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has collected 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Friday's over/under (5.5).

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Friday.

