The New York Knicks (8-6) and the Miami Heat (10-5) are scheduled to square off on Friday at Madison Square Garden, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Julius Randle and Duncan Robinson are two players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, BSSUN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat's Last Game

The Heat were victorious in their most recent game versus the Cavaliers, 129-96, on Wednesday. Kyle Lowry led the way with 28 points, plus one rebound and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Lowry 28 1 3 0 0 7 Jaime Jaquez 22 8 1 1 0 4 Caleb Martin 14 3 1 3 0 2

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler's averages for the season are 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Robinson's averages on the season are 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 43.0% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.

Lowry averages 8.5 points, 3.9 boards and 4.6 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 46.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Jaime Jaquez's averages for the season are 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Josh Richardson's numbers for the season are 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 40.7% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 20.8 10.1 4.3 1.4 0.8 0.1 Jimmy Butler 20.1 3.9 3.9 1.4 0.6 1.3 Duncan Robinson 16.6 3.0 3.6 0.4 0.2 3.4 Jaime Jaquez 13.4 4.2 2.4 1.1 0.1 1.6 Kyle Lowry 8.9 3.3 4.4 1.1 0.0 2.2

