The Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) take on the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.
  • Last season, Jacksonville had a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.3% from the field.
  • The Colonials ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Dolphins ranked 325th.
  • The Dolphins' 63.3 points per game last year were just 3.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Colonials gave up to opponents.
  • Jacksonville went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 66.8 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Jacksonville scored more points at home (66.0 per game) than away (61.2) last season.
  • At home, the Dolphins conceded 57.7 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (66.6).
  • Jacksonville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34.0%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Xavier L 79-56 Cintas Center
11/14/2023 Georgia Southern W 85-68 Swisher Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 107-56 Petersen Events Center
11/24/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
11/25/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 Campbell - Swisher Gymnasium

