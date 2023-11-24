Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Friday at 3:00 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are conceding the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 178.7 per game.

Waddle has reeled in 44 passes on 67 targets for 577 yards and three scores, averaging 64.1 yards per game so far this year.

Waddle vs. the Jets

Waddle vs the Jets (since 2021): 3 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have caught a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Waddle will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Jets allow 178.7 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Jets have put up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Jets' defense is eighth in the NFL in that category.

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Waddle Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this year, Waddle has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Waddle has received 19.1% of his team's 350 passing attempts this season (67 targets).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (42nd in NFL play), averaging 577 yards on 67 passes thrown his way.

Waddle has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has scored three of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (7.7%).

Waddle (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 16.7% of the time in the red zone (48 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Waddle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 7 REC / 121 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

