The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets are set to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 3:00 PM ET on Friday. Will Jaylen Waddle get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Waddle will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Waddle has totaled 577 yards receiving (64.1 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 44 balls on 67 targets.

Waddle has registered a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Jaylen Waddle Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0 Week 8 Patriots 12 7 121 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 6 3 42 0 Week 11 Raiders 8 4 55 0

Rep Jaylen Waddle with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.