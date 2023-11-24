In the Week 12 contest between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, will Jeff Wilson Jr. get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jeff Wilson Jr. score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has 29 rushing yards (9.7 ypg) on seven carries.

Wilson also averages 16.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 50 yards.

Wilson has not scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 @Eagles 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 8 Patriots 5 23 0 2 14 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 2 6 0 3 32 0

