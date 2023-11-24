Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 129-96 win over the Cavaliers, Butler had 10 points, nine assists, two steals and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Butler's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 23.5 20.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 Assists 4.5 4.1 PRA -- 29.8 PR -- 25.7 3PM 1.5 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 14.2% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 7.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Butler's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 20th in possessions per game with 98.9.

The Knicks are the best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 105.8 points per game.

The Knicks are the second-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 39.9 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are the fifth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 24.5 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 14th in the NBA, giving up 12.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jimmy Butler vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2023 41 24 8 4 0 0 0 5/10/2023 43 19 7 9 0 2 4 5/8/2023 42 27 6 10 1 2 2 5/6/2023 36 28 4 3 0 2 0 4/30/2023 43 25 11 4 0 0 2 3/29/2023 35 12 3 6 0 0 0 3/22/2023 37 35 4 9 2 0 4 3/3/2023 33 33 8 5 1 0 2 2/2/2023 33 10 4 5 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.