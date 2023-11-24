Will Jonah Gadjovich find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers play the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Gadjovich 2022-23 stats and insights

Gadjovich scored in three of 35 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Gadjovich produced no points on the power play last season.

Gadjovich's shooting percentage last season was 9.4%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Jets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.

The Jets shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

