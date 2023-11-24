Will Kevin Stenlund Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 24?
Should you bet on Kevin Stenlund to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Stenlund stats and insights
- Stenlund has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (three shots).
- Stenlund has zero points on the power play.
- Stenlund averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stenlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|14:12
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:47
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|10:16
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.