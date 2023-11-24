Should you bet on Kevin Stenlund to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

Stenlund has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (three shots).

Stenlund has zero points on the power play.

Stenlund averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.8%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 14:12 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:47 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:14 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 10:16 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:59 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:29 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-2

Panthers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.