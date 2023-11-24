Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Leon County, Florida today, we've got what you need here.
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Potter's House Christian Academy at Godby High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Suwannee High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
