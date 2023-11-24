Will Matthew Tkachuk Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 24?
When the Florida Panthers take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Matthew Tkachuk find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Tkachuk stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Tkachuk has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (two shots).
- Tkachuk has picked up five assists on the power play.
- Tkachuk averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Tkachuk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|17:18
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|18:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|16:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 5-2
Panthers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
