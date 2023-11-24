Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Does a wager on Tkachuk intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk's plus-minus this season, in 19:47 per game on the ice, is -1.

In three of 19 games this year, Tkachuk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 19 games this year, Tkachuk has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 67.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tkachuk has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 3 17 Points 6 3 Goals 2 14 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.