Friday's contest that pits the Miami Hurricanes (3-0) against the Colgate Raiders (3-0) at Watsco Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-52 in favor of Miami (FL), who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Hurricanes took care of business in their most recent matchup 61-57 against Southern on Friday.

Miami (FL) vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 69, Colgate 52

Other ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game last season (posting 69.6 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and conceding 63.6 per outing, 159th in college basketball) and had a +210 scoring differential.

With 67.3 points per game in ACC tilts, Miami (FL) scored 2.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (69.6 PPG).

The Hurricanes posted 74.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Miami (FL) ceded 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 68.3.

