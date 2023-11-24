The Boston College Eagles (6-5), boasting the 20th-ranked run offense in the country, will play the Miami Hurricanes (6-5) and the 10th-ranked rushing D, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Hurricanes are favored, by 9 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Boston College matchup in this article.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Venue: Alumni Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Miami (FL) (-9) 48.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Miami (FL) (-8.5) 48.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9-point favorites.

Boston College has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 9 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.