The Boston College Eagles (6-5) and the 20th-ranked run offense will hit the field against the Miami Hurricanes (6-5) and the 10th-ranked run defense on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Hurricanes are favored by 10 points in the game. An over/under of 48.5 is set in the game.

Miami (FL) is totaling 432.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 32nd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Hurricanes rank 29th, surrendering 326.8 yards per game. Boston College ranks 63rd with 390.2 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 64th with 377.3 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Miami (FL) vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (FL) -10 -110 -110 48.5 -105 -115 -375 +300

Miami (FL) Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Hurricanes rank -56-worst with 371 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 55th by giving up 341 total yards per game over their last three games.

Over the last three contests, the Hurricanes rank -66-worst in scoring offense (19 points per game) and -29-worst in scoring defense (28.3 points per game allowed).

Although Miami (FL) ranks -30-worst in pass defense over the previous three contests (232 passing yards surrendered), it has been better offensively with 234.7 passing yards per game (104th-ranked).

The last three games have seen the Hurricanes' rushing offense struggle, ranking -18-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (136.3 per game). They rank 63rd on defense (109 rushing yards allowed per game).

In their last three contests, the Hurricanes have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

Miami (FL) has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Miami (FL) has posted a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 10 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Miami (FL) games have gone over the point total on six of 10 occasions (60%).

Miami (FL) has won 60% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-2).

Miami (FL) has a 1-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this matchup.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,413 yards (219.4 ypg) to lead Miami (FL), completing 66% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mark Fletcher, has carried the ball 91 times for 468 yards (42.5 per game), scoring four times.

Henry Parrish Jr. has racked up 468 yards on 78 attempts, scoring four times.

Xavier Restrepo's 876 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 95 times and has totaled 68 catches and five touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put up a 762-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, reeling in 49 passes on 70 targets.

Colbie Young has been the target of 61 passes and racked up 44 grabs for 529 yards, an average of 48.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Francisco Mauigoa leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has 11 TFL, 48 tackles, and one interception.

Miami (FL)'s tackle leader, James Williams, has 50 tackles and one interception this year.

Kamren Kinchens has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 44 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

