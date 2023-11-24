Two streaking squads square off when the Miami Hurricanes (3-0) host the Colgate Raiders (3-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Raiders, winners of three in a row.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. Colgate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Raiders' 58.4 points per game last year were 5.2 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes gave up.

When Colgate gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-11.

Last year, the Hurricanes put up 69.6 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 54.6 the Raiders allowed.

Miami (FL) had an 18-9 record last season when putting up more than 54.6 points.

Miami (FL) Schedule