The LSU Tigers (3-2) take on the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on SEC Network+.

North Florida vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida Stats Insights

  • The Ospreys are shooting 42.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 39.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • North Florida has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys rank 241st.
  • The Ospreys put up an average of 77.7 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • North Florida is 3-2 when it scores more than 68 points.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Florida put up more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Ospreys conceded 14.7 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (84).
  • North Florida made more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (9.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41%) than away (32.7%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Presbyterian L 81-69 UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Northwestern State W 80-74 UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Maine W 67-58 UNF Arena
11/24/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/29/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/2/2023 High Point - UNF Arena

