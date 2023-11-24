The North Florida Ospreys (1-4) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, airing at 4:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

The Ospreys score an average of 73.2 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 60.4 the Eagles give up.

North Florida is 1-2 when it scores more than 60.4 points.

Georgia Southern has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.

The Eagles put up 80 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 69.8 the Ospreys give up.

When Georgia Southern scores more than 69.8 points, it is 3-0.

North Florida has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 80 points.

The Eagles shoot 39.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Ospreys concede defensively.

The Ospreys shoot 42.9% from the field, 11.8% higher than the Eagles allow.

North Florida Leaders

Jayla Adams: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 42 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 42 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Selma Eklund: 8 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Lyric Swann: 10.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

10.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Alexa Washington: 10 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

10 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Kaila Rougier: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

North Florida Schedule