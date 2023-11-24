On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Oliver Ekman-Larsson going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

Ekman-Larsson has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Ekman-Larsson has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Ekman-Larsson averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:59 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 28:22 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 20:37 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 23:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:21 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:56 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.