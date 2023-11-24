There is high school football action in Palm Beach County, Florida this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Cardinal Newman High School at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24

7:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palm Beach Central HS at Monarch High School