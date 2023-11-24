The Florida Panthers (12-6-1) are dealing with two players on the injury report, including Aleksander Barkov Jr., ahead of a Friday, November 24 matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) at Amerant Bank Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Knee Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Season Insights

Florida ranks 16th in the NHL with 58 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Their +6 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets are fifth in the NHL in scoring (66 goals, 3.7 per game).

Winnipeg has allowed 55 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.

They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +11.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-135) Jets (+110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.