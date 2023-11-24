How to Watch the Panthers vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (12-6-1) host the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) -- who've won four in a row -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the Panthers-Jets matchup on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Jets Additional Info
Panthers vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Jets
|Panthers
|6-4 WPG
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 52 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Panthers rank 16th in the NHL with 58 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|19
|13
|12
|25
|8
|10
|42.6%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|16
|6
|11
|17
|10
|16
|54.9%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|19
|3
|14
|17
|20
|9
|50%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|19
|8
|7
|15
|13
|11
|37.5%
|Evan Rodrigues
|19
|3
|10
|13
|7
|4
|27.3%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets allow 3.1 goals per game (55 in total), 12th in the league.
- The Jets are fifth in the NHL in scoring (66 goals, 3.7 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Jets are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 39 goals over that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|18
|14
|9
|23
|8
|8
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|18
|7
|15
|22
|7
|13
|51.8%
|Joshua Morrissey
|18
|3
|15
|18
|16
|9
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|18
|6
|8
|14
|4
|5
|35.5%
|Mason Appleton
|18
|6
|7
|13
|4
|8
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.