The Florida Panthers (12-6-1) host the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) -- who've won four in a row -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Jets Additional Info

Panthers vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Jets Panthers 6-4 WPG

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 52 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

The Panthers rank 16th in the NHL with 58 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 19 13 12 25 8 10 42.6% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 16 6 11 17 10 16 54.9% Matthew Tkachuk 19 3 14 17 20 9 50% Carter Verhaeghe 19 8 7 15 13 11 37.5% Evan Rodrigues 19 3 10 13 7 4 27.3%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets allow 3.1 goals per game (55 in total), 12th in the league.

The Jets are fifth in the NHL in scoring (66 goals, 3.7 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Jets are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 39 goals over that time.

Jets Key Players