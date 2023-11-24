Friday's NHL games include the Florida Panthers (12-6-1) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) at Amerant Bank Arena. The Jets are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Panthers (-135) ahead of the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Jets Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Jets Betting Trends

In 10 of 19 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Panthers are 8-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Jets have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

Florida is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Winnipeg has a record of 1-2 in games when bookmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 7-3-0 6.5 3.4 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.4 2.8 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 6-4-0 6.2 3.9 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.9 2.7 8 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 6-0 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.