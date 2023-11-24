Panthers vs. Jets: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 24
Friday's NHL games include the Florida Panthers (12-6-1) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) at Amerant Bank Arena. The Jets are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Panthers (-135) ahead of the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Panthers vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Panthers vs. Jets Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Jets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+110
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-146
|+122
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Jets Betting Trends
- In 10 of 19 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
- The Panthers are 8-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Jets have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.
- Florida is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- Winnipeg has a record of 1-2 in games when bookmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|4-6
|7-3-0
|6.5
|3.4
|2.8
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-3-0
|3.4
|2.8
|6
|20.7%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|7-3
|6-4-0
|6.2
|3.9
|2.7
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-2-1
|3.9
|2.7
|8
|25.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-1
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|6-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-3
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.