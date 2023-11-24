The Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) will aim to prolong a four-game win streak when they face the Florida Panthers (12-6-1) on the road on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

The Panthers' offense has put up 34 goals in their past 10 games, while their defense has conceded 28 goals. They have recorded 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (20.7%). They are 7-3-0 in those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Friday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Jets Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final result of Panthers 4, Jets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-135)

Panthers (-135) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Panthers vs Jets Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (12-6-1 overall) have a 2-1-3 record in games that have required overtime.

Florida is 6-1-1 (13 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Panthers registered just one goal, they lost both times.

Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 12 games (10-2-0, 20 points).

In the six games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 4-2-0 record (eight points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 8-5-1 (17 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to record six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 20th 3.05 Goals Scored 3.67 5th 9th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.06 12th 3rd 33.6 Shots 31.7 9th 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 23rd 16.13% Power Play % 19.05% 21st 22nd 76.67% Penalty Kill % 72.88% 29th

Panthers vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

