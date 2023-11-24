When the Florida Panthers face the Winnipeg Jets at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Aleksander Barkov Jr. and Mark Scheifele will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Panthers vs. Jets Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Sam Reinhart, with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) and an average ice time of 21:00 per game.

Barkov has chipped in with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk has posted three goals and 14 assists for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-1-0. He has given up nine goals (2.28 goals against average) and racked up 99 saves.

Jets Players to Watch

Kyle Connor is a top offensive contributor for his team with 23 points (1.3 per game), as he has scored 14 goals and nine assists in 18 games (playing 20:41 per game).

Winnipeg's Scheifele has posted 22 total points (1.2 per game), with seven goals and 15 assists.

This season, Joshua Morrissey has scored three goals and contributed 15 assists for Winnipeg, giving him a point total of 18.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has an .875 save percentage (63rd in the league), with 84 total saves, while conceding 12 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together a 2-1-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.

Panthers vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 20th 3.05 Goals Scored 3.67 5th 9th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.06 12th 3rd 33.6 Shots 31.7 9th 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 23rd 16.13% Power Play % 19.05% 21st 22nd 76.67% Penalty Kill % 72.88% 29th

