The Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they play the Florida Panthers (12-6-1) on the road on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Jets Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-135) Jets (+110) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

The Panthers have gone 8-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Florida has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Florida and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 10 of 19 games this season.

Panthers vs Jets Additional Info

Panthers vs. Jets Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 58 (16th) Goals 66 (5th) 52 (11th) Goals Allowed 55 (12th) 10 (22nd) Power Play Goals 12 (19th) 14 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (25th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Florida hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.

The Panthers offense's 58 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the league.

The Panthers rank 11th in total goals against, conceding 2.7 goals per game (52 total) in league action.

Their goal differential (+6) ranks them 13th in the league.

