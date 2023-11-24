Oddsmakers have set player props for Sam Reinhart, Kyle Connor and others when the Florida Panthers host the Winnipeg Jets at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Jets Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 25 points in 19 games (13 goals and 12 assists).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 at Kings Nov. 16 1 0 1 1 at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 3

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Matthew Tkachuk has 17 total points for Florida, with three goals and 14 assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 3 at Kings Nov. 16 0 0 0 6 at Sharks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Connor's 23 points are important for Winnipeg. He has 14 goals and nine assists in 18 games.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 2 1 3 5 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Mark Scheifele has helped lead the attack for Winnipeg this season with seven goals and 15 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 2 3 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 4

