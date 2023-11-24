The Land Grant Trophy is the prize when the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) and Michigan State Spartans (4-7) meet on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Ford Field. The Nittany Lions are big favorites, by 20.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Michigan State matchup.

Penn State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Penn State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-20.5) 42.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-21.5) 42.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Penn State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Penn State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Nittany Lions are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Michigan State has compiled a 4-5-1 record against the spread this year.

The Spartans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Penn State & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 Michigan State To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

