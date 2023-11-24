Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has a good matchup in Week 12 (Friday at 3:00 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are allowing the third-most rushing yards in the NFL, 137.6 per game.

Mostert has rushed for a team-high 691 yards on 131 carries (69.1 ypg), including 11 rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Mostert has also caught 20 balls for 158 yards (15.8 ypg). He's scored two TDs in the air attack.

Mostert vs. the Jets

Mostert vs the Jets (since 2021): 2 GP / 92 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 92 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jets have given up 100 or more yards to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Jets have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Mostert will play against the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense this week. The Jets give up 137.6 yards on the ground per contest.

The Jets have the No. 5 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding five this season (0.5 per game).

Raheem Mostert Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-118)

Mostert Rushing Insights

Mostert has hit the rushing yards over in six of 10 opportunities (60.0%).

The Dolphins, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.9% of the time while running 42.1%.

His team has attempted 255 rushes this season. He's handled 131 of those carries (51.4%).

Mostert has a rushing touchdown in seven games this season, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has scored 13 of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

He has 22 carries in the red zone (45.8% of his team's 48 red zone rushes).

Raheem Mostert Receiving Props vs the Jets

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Mostert Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this year, Mostert has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mostert has been targeted on 26 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season (7.4% target share).

He has 158 receiving yards on 26 targets to rank 106th in league play with 6.1 yards per target.

In two of 10 games this season, Mostert has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Mostert has been targeted four times in the red zone (8.3% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts).

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 22 ATT / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 85 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 17 ATT / 115 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD

