Will Raheem Mostert Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 12?
Will Raheem Mostert get into the end zone when the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets come together in Week 12 on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.
Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Mostert has 131 attempts for a team-high 691 rushing yards (69.1 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
- Mostert has also caught 20 passes for 158 yards (15.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Mostert has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in three games, and has scored in seven games.
- He has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.
Raheem Mostert Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|12
|85
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|22
|86
|0
|1
|7
|0
