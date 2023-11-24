Will Raheem Mostert get into the end zone when the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets come together in Week 12 on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mostert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mostert has 131 attempts for a team-high 691 rushing yards (69.1 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Mostert has also caught 20 passes for 158 yards (15.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mostert has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in three games, and has scored in seven games.

He has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Raheem Mostert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 22 86 0 1 7 0

Rep Raheem Mostert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.