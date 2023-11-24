Will Ryan Lomberg Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 24?
Can we anticipate Ryan Lomberg finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Lomberg stats and insights
- Lomberg has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).
- Lomberg has no points on the power play.
- Lomberg's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Lomberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:36
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:10
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:18
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|7:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|9:38
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:20
|Away
|L 5-2
Panthers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
