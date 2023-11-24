Can we anticipate Ryan Lomberg finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lomberg stats and insights

Lomberg has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Lomberg has no points on the power play.

Lomberg's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lomberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:36 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:18 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:39 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 7:47 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 9:38 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:20 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.