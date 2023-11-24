Will Sam Bennett Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 24?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Sam Bennett going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bennett stats and insights
- Bennett has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).
- Bennett has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.