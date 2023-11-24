On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Sam Bennett going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

Bennett has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Bennett has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

