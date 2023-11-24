Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Bennett in that upcoming Panthers-Jets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 9:23 on the ice per game.

Bennett has scored a goal in one of seven games this season.

In one of seven games this season, Bennett has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Bennett has yet to put up an assist this year through seven games.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Bennett goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 3 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

