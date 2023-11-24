Can we anticipate Sam Reinhart lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reinhart stats and insights

In 10 of 19 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Jets this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play he has five goals, plus two assists.

Reinhart's shooting percentage is 25.5%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:30 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:48 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 19:03 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 4 2 2 18:51 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 19:44 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 19:02 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 21:03 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.