Sam Reinhart will be among those in action Friday when his Florida Panthers face the Winnipeg Jets at Amerant Bank Arena. There are prop bets for Reinhart available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Sam Reinhart vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 21:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Reinhart has a goal in 10 games this season out of 19 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Reinhart has a point in 13 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points 10 times.

Reinhart has an assist in nine of 19 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 3 25 Points 4 13 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

