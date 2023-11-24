Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Seminole County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Mary High School at Dr. Phillips High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.