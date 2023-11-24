Should you wager on Steven Lorentz to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

Lorentz has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Lorentz has no points on the power play.

Lorentz's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 5-3 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:31 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 9:45 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 8:22 Away W 2-0

Panthers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

