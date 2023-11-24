Tua Tagovailoa will be up against the fifth-best passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins play the New York Jets in Week 12, on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Tagovailoa has racked up 2,934 passing yards this year (293.4 per game), including 21 passing TDs and eight picks. With his legs, Tagovailoa has 39 rushing yards on 25 totes, producing 3.9 rushing yards per game.

Tagovailoa vs. the Jets

Tagovailoa vs the Jets (since 2021): 2 GP / 234.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 234.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD New York has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to throw for 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Jets have cenceded eight players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

New York has allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Jets have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Jets is conceding 178.7 yards per contest this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

So far this year, the Jets have given up 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks eighth in league play.

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Jets

Passing Yards: 248.5 (-115)

248.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-128)

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

So far this season, Tagovailoa has gone over his passing yards prop total in six of 10 opportunities.

The Dolphins, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.9% of the time while running 42.1%.

With 347 attempts for 2,934 passing yards, Tagovailoa is second in league play with 8.5 yards per attempt.

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in all 10 games this season, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has 53.8% of his team's 39 offensive touchdowns this season (21).

Tagovailoa has attempted 48 passes in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Jets

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-110)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

Tagovailoa hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in six of his 10 opportunities this season (60.0%).

Tagovailoa has no rushing touchdowns in 10 games this year.

He has five red zone carries for 10.4% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 28-for-39 / 325 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-34 / 193 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 30-for-45 / 324 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 23-for-32 / 216 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-31 / 262 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

