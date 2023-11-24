All eyes will be on QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Tim Boyle when the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and New York Jets (4-6) match up on November 24. Which signal caller is in better position to bring home a win in this matchup? We break it all down below.

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: Amazon Prime Video

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Tim Boyle Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Tim Boyle 10 Games Played 1 69.7% Completion % 50% 2,934 (293.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 33 (33) 21 Touchdowns 0 8 Interceptions 1 39 (3.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 1 (1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 248.5 yards

: Over/Under 248.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jets Defensive Stats

This year, the Jets' defense is 11th in the NFL with 20.4 points allowed per game and 10th with 316.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York is top-10 this season, ranking fourth in the NFL with 1,787 total passing yards allowed (178.7 allowed per game). It also ranks eighth in passing TDs allowed (12).

Against the run, the Jets are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, surrendering the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,376 (137.6 per game). They also rank 19th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

On defense, New York is 19th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.6%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is fifth (41.4%).

Tim Boyle Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 159.5 yards

: Over/Under 159.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Dolphins Defensive Stats

