Tyreek Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 12 game against the New York Jets begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday. Trying to find Hill's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Hill's season stats include 1222 yards on 79 receptions (15.5 per catch) and nine touchdowns, plus two carries for 17 yards. He has been targeted 108 times.

Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hand

The Dolphins have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Braxton Berrios (FP/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Chase Claypool (LP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 24, 2023

November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM

Hill 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 108 79 1,222 466 9 15.5

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1

