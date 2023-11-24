Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyreek Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 12 game against the New York Jets begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday. Trying to find Hill's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Tyreek Hill and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hill's season stats include 1222 yards on 79 receptions (15.5 per catch) and nine touchdowns, plus two carries for 17 yards. He has been targeted 108 times.
Keep an eye on Hill's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hand
- The Dolphins have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Braxton Berrios (FP/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Chase Claypool (LP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 12 Injury Reports
- Click Here for DeeJay Dallas
- Click Here for Aaron Jones
- Click Here for Geno Smith
- Click Here for Alex Armah
- Click Here for Luke Musgrave
Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hill 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|108
|79
|1,222
|466
|9
|15.5
Hill Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|15
|11
|215
|2
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Broncos
|11
|9
|157
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9
|8
|181
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|10
|6
|163
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|15
|11
|88
|1
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|8
|112
|1
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|10
|8
|62
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|11
|10
|146
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.